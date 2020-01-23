Previous
Morning has broken #9 by domenicododaro
Morning has broken #9

I stopped checking my mailbox, too. I knew it would be empty, anyway. And I was afraid of bad news or another bill.
I paid my dues.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Domenico Dodaro

Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
325% complete

