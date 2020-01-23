Sign up
Photo 1186
Morning has broken #9
I stopped checking my mailbox, too. I knew it would be empty, anyway. And I was afraid of bad news or another bill.
I paid my dues.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1194
photos
146
followers
118
following
325% complete
View this month »
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th January 2020 2:16pm
Tags
rust
,
mailbox
,
story
,
rusty
,
storytelling
,
halfandhalf
,
no-autobiography
,
tloc-23
