Photo 1189
Morning has broken #12
Ice will melt, sooner or later, and flow. And finally dry up, just like everything. Just like everything.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
2
365
ILCE-7RM4
1st February 2020 3:41pm
ice
water
story
melting
storytelling
no-autobiography
tloc-26
