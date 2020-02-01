Sign up
Photo 1195
Story of many stories #4
It takes patience. At times, you feel it’s really easier for a camel... And even once you have threaded the needle, what’s there, but a start and an end. At best.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1203
photos
145
followers
117
following
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
365
ILCE-7RM4
16th February 2020 12:19pm
close-up
needle
thread
story
storytelling
tloc-32
