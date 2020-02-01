Previous
Story of many stories #4 by domenicododaro
Photo 1195

Story of many stories #4

It takes patience. At times, you feel it’s really easier for a camel... And even once you have threaded the needle, what’s there, but a start and an end. At best.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
327% complete

