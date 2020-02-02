Previous
Story of many stories #5 by domenicododaro
Photo 1196

Story of many stories #5

There’s nothing to do but jamming around, for a while. You play with this thin thread, look at it through your own very personal glasses. Until it bears your sign, your signature.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
