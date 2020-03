Shapes #1

He loved hard contrasts. White whites and black blacks: a fair, comfortable way to sort things and people. Good from evil, nice from ugly, day from night... Oh, he could go on for ages. Away from dubious shades and fuzzy greys, a neat, clear cut between the glorious clarity of harsh sunlight and the darkness of deep shadow.



***



Here starts, with ginormous delay, the fourth fortnight of stories.

With the Nikon Nikkor 50mm f:1,4G