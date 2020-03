Shapes #4

Not that doubts would refrain from visiting his mood, from time to time.

It happened in dreams, and not so often, though. A few times his sleep, that was the sleep of the good and the just, was visited by some erratic visions, something peeling off his soul.

Just a little excess on proteins at dinner, maybe. Nothing to be concerned about, not that couldn’t be dealt with drinking an Alka-Seltzer and a chamomile tea.