Shapes #5 by domenicododaro
Photo 1210

Shapes #5

Symmetry was his credo, composure his religion, balance his rite, that didn’t cost him much effort to profess.
He didn’t need to look for the light at the end of the tunnel, rather he wouldn’t see the tunnel.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
