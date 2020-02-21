Previous
Shapes #10 by domenicododaro
Photo 1215

Shapes #10

As a matter of fact, without knowing why, he continued to wonder. About imperfections. About nuances. Looking for things he didn’t know existed. And they coexisted: beauty in decay, smile in painful days, tears in happiness.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
333% complete

