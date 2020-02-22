Previous
Shapes #11 by domenicododaro
Photo 1216

Shapes #11

New questions started to be asked with answers not at hand. His whole universe began to warp. To resist, he tried. But his first attempt, to shape time into a tempo and return a known rhythm to his life, failed miserably.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
