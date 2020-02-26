Sign up
Photo 1220
The kite #1
Today I fly my kite.
Through a garden of flowers out of season, oblivious of the wind; in bright sunlight I follow it without reason or purpose, for the sake of this very moment.
***
The fourth fortnight is with the Nikkor 20mm f:2,8
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1226
photos
141
followers
117
following
334% complete
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th March 2020 11:45am
Tags
perspective
,
story
,
storytelling
,
kite
,
mixed-media
,
from-above
