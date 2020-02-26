Previous
The kite #1 by domenicododaro
Photo 1220

The kite #1

Today I fly my kite.
Through a garden of flowers out of season, oblivious of the wind; in bright sunlight I follow it without reason or purpose, for the sake of this very moment.

***

The fourth fortnight is with the Nikkor 20mm f:2,8
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
