Photo 1224
The kite #5
Today I fly my kite.
I follow its acrobatics, fixing my eyes in the light. Up there, away from the mathematics of suffering.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1224
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd March 2020 4:54pm
Tags
story
,
statistics
,
storytelling
,
mathematics
,
kite
,
formulae
,
tloc-61
