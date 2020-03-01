Previous
Next
The kite #5 by domenicododaro
Photo 1224

The kite #5

Today I fly my kite.
I follow its acrobatics, fixing my eyes in the light. Up there, away from the mathematics of suffering.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise