The kite #8 by domenicododaro
Photo 1227

The kite #8

Today I fly my kite.
Among my books and my dreams. None of them true, all of them honest.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
