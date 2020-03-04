Sign up
Photo 1227
The kite #8
Today I fly my kite.
Among my books and my dreams. None of them true, all of them honest.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1233
photos
140
followers
118
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th March 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
story
,
surf
,
dream
,
indoor
,
dreamy
,
storytelling
,
kite
,
tloc-64
