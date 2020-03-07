Previous
The kite #11 by domenicododaro
Photo 1230

The kite #11

Today I fly my kite.
Walking on a thin line, stretched between a risk and a hope.
Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
