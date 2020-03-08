Previous
The kite #12 by domenicododaro
Photo 1231

The kite #12

Today I fly my kite.
Just one block away. Well known places look so different if watched with new eyes.
8th March 2020

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
