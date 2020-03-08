Sign up
Photo 1231
The kite #12
Today I fly my kite.
Just one block away. Well known places look so different if watched with new eyes.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1237
photos
140
followers
118
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st April 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
it
,
sky
,
the
,
color
,
i
,
or
,
change
,
story
,
not
,
storytelling
,
kite
,
sunny-day
,
didn’t
,
“believe
