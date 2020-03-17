Previous
Chronicles from the street #7 by domenicododaro
Yet, sometimes, a smiling eye did spark between a mask and a visor. Most unexpected, an open invitation could come. «Do you take my photo? But I want to know when I become famous.»
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

