Chronicles from the street #8 by domenicododaro
Photo 1241

Chronicles from the street #8

Undeniably, some were happy. For going out so often as never before, sure. But, above all, for having their mixed herd together most of the time. Farewell to the long, boring hours alone in a luxurious empty lair.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
