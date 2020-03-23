Previous
Chronicles from the street #13 by domenicododaro
Chronicles from the street #13

Emptiness filled the roads at dusk, when traffic lights blinked, asking for the consensus of an occasional bystander.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
... some curtains not drawn yet... desolate feel.
April 9th, 2020  
