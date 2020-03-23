Sign up
Photo 1246
Chronicles from the street #13
Emptiness filled the roads at dusk, when traffic lights blinked, asking for the consensus of an occasional bystander.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1253
photos
143
followers
119
following
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
365
ILCE-7RM4
5th April 2020 6:47pm
Tags
sunset
,
street
,
story
,
streetphotography
,
storytelling
,
tloc-83
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
... some curtains not drawn yet... desolate feel.
April 9th, 2020
