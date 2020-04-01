Previous
Food for the soul #8 by domenicododaro
Photo 1255

Food for the soul #8

Something no counter can measure, no scale can weigh, no needle can nail. Beauty doesn't need any assessment.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro

gloria jones ace
Love the lighting, shapes, symmetry
April 14th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
Ah so there is an engineer in you as well Domenico?
April 14th, 2020  
