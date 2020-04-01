Sign up
Photo 1255
Food for the soul #8
Something no counter can measure, no scale can weigh, no needle can nail. Beauty doesn't need any assessment.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
7
Tags
story
,
industrial
,
storytelling
,
counters
gloria jones
ace
Love the lighting, shapes, symmetry
April 14th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
Ah so there is an engineer in you as well Domenico?
April 14th, 2020
