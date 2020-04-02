Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1256
Food for the soul #9
Across decades and boundaries.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1263
photos
142
followers
118
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Latest from all albums
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
7
1256
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
film
,
story
,
gauge
,
storytelling
,
film-lives
,
filmisnotdead
FBailey
ace
Love your story telling
April 15th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative + thought provoking - fav
April 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close