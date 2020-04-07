Me and the Leica R4 and the Summicron 50

Now don’t ask me how, because I can’t remember. Certainly I wasn’t balancing on my elbow... However, this is me, with the Leica R4 and the Summicron-R 50mm f:2 that already featured on this project.

Here follows the story, completely unplanned and therefore suffering a bit in terms of consistency, especially in the first part.

Thank you for your patience...



***



Food for the soul



The polished stone shines smooth. A laurel wreath: leaves and berries two thousand years old. Good old times when you didn’t have a sell-by date...

«Fancy a turtle soup?». The kid looks like he was ready to catch one, before being frozen by some kind of magic into a bronze skin.

«OK, you don’t get tired, but what about him?» My guest winks just behind me.

«Him, you say? Nothing to blame. Feeling a little sleepy after feasting on all that beauty... it’s understandable, comprehensible, not a bit reprehensible, it’s so defensible...»

Beauty hides behind every corner, blinks from the darkness of a doorway, ignored by most, even dreaded by some. Beauty is a responsibility nobody wants to undertake.

Still, beauty is there, everywhere. Even if we were chained at the bottom of Plato’s cave, it would peek from outside, casting its shadow on the blank wall before our eyes.

In the eye of the beholder? Yes, sure. Often under a cover of dust and nostalgia.

Something no counter can measure, no scale can weigh, no needle can nail. Beauty doesn't need any assessment.

Across decades and boundaries.

With dignity, beauty bears the lines and scars of time...

… and stands brave, incongruous and magnificent, against outrages and exploitation.

You can find it by accident on a Sunday stroll, bumping into a weird installation, with the camera playing on you the trick of an unplanned double exposure...

But what pure delight it is when beauty comes to you crossing generations, emerging from the crowd, and lets you capture it on the fly!

