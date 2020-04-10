Sign up
Photo 1264
Once were paper planes #3
There were no drones. A few lucky ones had seen a model aircraft. Much less ever touched or even flew one. Imagination was the camera and books the fuel of our flights. Just little flights, well preserved within the four walls of a room.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
paper
perspective
plane
story
storytelling
bookshelves
