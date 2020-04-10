Previous
Once were paper planes #3 by domenicododaro
Once were paper planes #3

There were no drones. A few lucky ones had seen a model aircraft. Much less ever touched or even flew one. Imagination was the camera and books the fuel of our flights. Just little flights, well preserved within the four walls of a room.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro

