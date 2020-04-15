Previous
Once were paper planes #8 by domenicododaro
Photo 1269

Once were paper planes #8

An empty street would have then been a dream, a playfield without lines and limits.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
love the shadow of the plane
April 28th, 2020  
