Photo 1269
Once were paper planes #8
An empty street would have then been a dream, a playfield without lines and limits.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
1
0
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1278
photos
145
followers
119
following
347% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th April 2020 10:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
surreal
,
empty
,
story
,
storytelling
,
paper-plane
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
love the shadow of the plane
April 28th, 2020
