There's more than you can see #2 by domenicododaro
There's more than you can see #2

Learn to stick roots in the air, generosity comes from nothing.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
