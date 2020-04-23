Sign up
Photo 1277
There's more than you can see #2
Learn to stick roots in the air, generosity comes from nothing.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th April 2020 8:54am
Exif
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
orchid
,
story
,
storytelling
,
etsooi
