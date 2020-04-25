Sign up
Photo 1279
There's more than you can see #4
Extend your arms gently, touch and be touched. The skin is only a medium.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Tags
flowers
,
story
,
storytelling
,
etsooi
Diana
ace
Wonderful image and words, you're becoming a master of the arts.
May 3rd, 2020
