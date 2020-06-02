The Sony, the Super-Takumar and me

This lens (the Pentax Super-Takumar 50mm f:1,4) is a little gem. Maybe shooting wide open it is not sharp as that razor blade, but the bokeh is so rewarding I don’t care at all! And the tones and colors are simply perfect. I think it will go often with this camera, they seem they’re made for each other.

Here’s the full story, from one vintage piece to another



***



The wait



How many hours spent without a voice piercing the void. That voice.

Feeling just like that blank page in the roller,

like whispers in the wind with no ears to reach,

tired of getting kicked around, yet meaningless without it.

How much time spent looking for that spark,

hoping not to miss the point,

only to remain watching other kids play. Torn between to urge to join in and the fear of inadequacy.

How many dreams set to sail routes never to be seen,

preparing for a toast to success or a farewell nightcup,

on the watch for the friend gone and for the one to come.

How long did it take resolving to take off that mask,

after weighing the pros and cons to the milligram,

and sew it all together at last, singing your heart out to the world.



