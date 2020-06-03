Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1318
Stones #1
It’s all about will. Will can make water climb the hills.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1328
photos
147
followers
123
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th June 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
story
,
ruins
,
storytelling
,
aqueduct
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful and mysterious aqueduct!
June 7th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like the low PoV.
June 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close