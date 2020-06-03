Previous
Stones #1 by domenicododaro
Photo 1318

Stones #1

It’s all about will. Will can make water climb the hills.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Domenico Dodaro

Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful and mysterious aqueduct!
June 7th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like the low PoV.
June 7th, 2020  
