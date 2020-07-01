Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1346
Dance #1
Sometimes it starts from a vibration of the air at dusk, when colors fade and a music gets playing in your head.
***
Here I am again, trying slowly to backfill the blanks. The lens for the first fortnight of July is the Nikon Nikkor 135 mm f:2.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1357
photos
153
followers
122
following
369% complete
View this month »
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th June 2020 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
story
,
storytelling
,
swallows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close