Dance #1 by domenicododaro
Dance #1

Sometimes it starts from a vibration of the air at dusk, when colors fade and a music gets playing in your head.

Here I am again, trying slowly to backfill the blanks. The lens for the first fortnight of July is the Nikon Nikkor 135 mm f:2.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
