Dance #2 by domenicododaro
Photo 1347

Dance #2

Sometimes it’s the swirl of a flame, gentle as it may be, a whisper in the wind, suggesting all kind of possibilities.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
