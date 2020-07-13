Previous
Dance #13 by domenicododaro
Dance #13

... and your dreams abandoned like old toys.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful vibe!
September 5th, 2020  
