Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1358
Dance #13
... and your dreams abandoned like old toys.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
1
1
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1369
photos
146
followers
118
following
372% complete
8
1
1
365
ILCE-7RM4
4th August 2020 2:06pm
Tags
blur
,
toy
,
story
,
storytelling
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful vibe!
September 5th, 2020
