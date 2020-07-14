Me, the Sony and the Nikkor 135 DC

So, I owe you all many apologies for having been totally absent for over one and a half month, and now for coming back with a mass upload.

Sorry. Too many obstacles on my path, notwithstanding the summer holidays. Hope I’m able to backfill and to resume ordinary service in the next days.

Thank you for all your comments on the past photos, for your likes and favs, I will visit your projects from now on with more diligence...

In the meantime, the story of the first half of July.



***

Dance

Sometimes it starts from a vibration of the air at dusk, when colors fade and a music gets playing in your head.

Sometimes it’s the swirl of a flame, gentle as it may be, a whisper in the wind, suggesting all kind of possibilities.

Back to back. Mere vibrations on the color scale. One step following the other, swaying without wind,

While leaving it to the rain to weep for your joy. Reclining, waiting - without silence there would be no rhythm - steppin’ in gracefully in the middle of the scene.

Only the dancer knows that feeling the sound is more than listening to it, that without motion there’s no balance, only leaning on something else. Or someone.

And how hard is it to find that something, that someone.

Yet how harder when you think you’ve found that missing core, only to see it fade away, after leaving her magic broom behind, hidden in plain sight, and your dreams abandoned like old toys.

