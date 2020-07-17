Previous
Next
Postcards #3 by domenicododaro
Photo 1362

Postcards #3

Most of the time the mailbox was just plain empty. It was this scarcity to make the day when you did finally get correspondence, any correspondence, a real fest!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
true that, not sure when i last got a real letter.
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise