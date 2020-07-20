Previous
Next
Postcards #6 by domenicododaro
Photo 1365

Postcards #6

And waiting for the answer was the thrill.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stunning photo with gorgeous light, layers, composition
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise