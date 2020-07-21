Previous
Next
Postcards #7 by domenicododaro
Photo 1366

Postcards #7

When the answer arrived, if the answer arrived, it was better than a bunch of flowers, it was happier than the sunrise shining on your window.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise