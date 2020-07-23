Previous
Postcards #9 by domenicododaro
Photo 1368

Postcards #9

Sometimes the wait was way too long. Hour after hour, the days grew gloomy and gloomier, while nothing seemed to show up on the horizon.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely scene,
September 13th, 2020  
Kazzy
I went back to check out your story. I agree, giving and receiving mail is not what it used to be. Both of my children have never written a letter and posted it. Such a shame.
September 13th, 2020  
