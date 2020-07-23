Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1368
Postcards #9
Sometimes the wait was way too long. Hour after hour, the days grew gloomy and gloomier, while nothing seemed to show up on the horizon.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1378
photos
146
followers
118
following
374% complete
View this month »
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th August 2020 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
seaside
,
story
,
wait
,
storytelling
,
low-contrast
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene,
September 13th, 2020
Kazzy
ace
I went back to check out your story. I agree, giving and receiving mail is not what it used to be. Both of my children have never written a letter and posted it. Such a shame.
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close