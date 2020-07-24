Previous
Next
Postcards #10 by domenicododaro
Photo 1369

Postcards #10

And your little world seemed to collapse. Questions and more questions, and a “no entry” sign for an answer.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise