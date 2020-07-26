Previous
Postcards #12 by domenicododaro
Photo 1371

Postcards #12

Even the vast fields looked like impossible promises, on the other side of a line of barbed wire.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
375% complete

