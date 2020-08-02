Sign up
Photo 1378
Clash of Titans #5
The very different tonal render of the two sensors is apparent here. Do I like the Leica more? Yes, but certainly the Sony is truer. And the warmth is easy to be enhanced in postproduction.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1388
photos
147
followers
118
following
377% complete
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd July 2020 11:27am
