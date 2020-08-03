Sign up
Photo 1379
Clash of Titans #6
In low light, it seems the metering abilities of the Sony exceeded those of the Leica. I have been shooting in Aperture priority mode, without altering the exposure as metered by the camera. Again, warmth and contrast make the difference to my eye.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
ILCE-7RM4
22nd July 2020 11:27am
Tags
camera
,
story
,
storytelling
,
comparison
