Photo 1450
On the watch
When I realize that there was a time when all street photography was shot on film...
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Domenico Dodaro
@domenicododaro
Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially unable to participate to the community... which made...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
street
,
film
,
street-photography
,
film-lives
,
filmisnotdead
,
filmphotography
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture with a story
September 10th, 2021
close