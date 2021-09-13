Previous
Next
Framed by domenicododaro
Photo 1453

Framed

Or almost so.
Same walk, same film, same camera. A little church in the middle of the mountain pastures.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 6. Regretfully, year 5 ended very early. I continued lurking every now and then, but substantially unable to participate to the community... which made...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise