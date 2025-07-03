Sign up
Taking advantage of she sunset
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
1
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
It’s been three years and a few months away from this site and, as a matter of fact, from photography. Which means that my statement...
Tags
sunset
,
shadows
,
diary
,
architecture
,
shapes
,
forms
gloria jones
ace
Terrific light and shadows...nice composition
July 13th, 2025
