-340 by domenicododaro
Photo 1524

-340

Much to be taught.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
It’s been three years and a few months away from this site and, as a matter of fact, from photography. Which means that my statement...
Suzanne ace
Interesting with great shapes and patterns in b&w
July 19th, 2025  
