Photo 1540
Self-centered
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
It’s been three years and a few months away from this site and, as a matter of fact, from photography. Which means that my statement...
Tags
diary
architecture
shapes
minimalism
forms
Janice
ace
Great symmetry.
July 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Dual leading lines...great shot
July 27th, 2025
