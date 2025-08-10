Previous
-309 by domenicododaro
Photo 1555

-309

Understatement of a compulsive trajectory
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
I have been three years and a few months away from this site and, as a matter of fact, from photography. Which means that my...
Fabulous composition and wonderful lines.
August 10th, 2025  
Great abstract lines and shapes.
August 10th, 2025  
