IMG_0858 by donnad365
IMG_0858

It is foggy today. I haven’t walk around in my neighborhood for a while. Here is the first one day one picture taken by my cell phone. I will try and continue for 365 days.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Donna

@donnad365
