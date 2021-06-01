Lunch at the larderhouse

Lunch at the Larderhouse yesterday in Southbourne Grove UK. Expectations were high here as it presents itself as the new face of fine dining in Southbourne. But it was sorely disappointing.



I ordered wood fired chicken on focaccia. But it was more like chicken and mayonnaise on two very small pieces of toast. It felt unloved, ill conceived and just generally hurried and wrong. It was £8 with £1 automatically added for the hungry. I asked for this to be taken off. The service was slow but as I wasn’t in a hurry this didn’t bother me.