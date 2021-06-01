Previous
Next
Lunch at the larderhouse by donnaj
27 / 365

Lunch at the larderhouse

Lunch at the Larderhouse yesterday in Southbourne Grove UK. Expectations were high here as it presents itself as the new face of fine dining in Southbourne. But it was sorely disappointing.

I ordered wood fired chicken on focaccia. But it was more like chicken and mayonnaise on two very small pieces of toast. It felt unloved, ill conceived and just generally hurried and wrong. It was £8 with £1 automatically added for the hungry. I asked for this to be taken off. The service was slow but as I wasn’t in a hurry this didn’t bother me.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder. I have worked as a Psychology Lecturer, Educational Psychologist and Landlord. I am currently on a career break and considering...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise