Quaff and Tipple Southbourne Grove UK

This is a really lovely restaurant which also presents itself as fine dining.

I enjoyed home made mackerel pate with rye bread, salad, dates and homemade chutneys. Nice atmosphere and pleasant service. Something to be repeated.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder. I have worked as a Psychology Lecturer, Educational Psychologist and Landlord. I am currently on a career break and considering...
