Farewell friend by donnaj
29 / 365

Farewell friend

Saying goodbye to my hat. It’s very worn and very unflattering..... but I have worn it all through my darkest days and for well over a year. But it’s thrown now. Ready for a lighter life.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder. I have worked as a Psychology Lecturer, Educational Psychologist and Landlord. I am currently on a career break and considering...
Maggiemae ace
I like the background you have chosen. I'm sure you will know how much that means. Love to hear more from you!
June 3rd, 2021  
