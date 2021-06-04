Previous
Loaf and Coal, Southbourne by donnaj
30 / 365

Loaf and Coal, Southbourne

This is a new cafe which has just opened. It’s very nice and the coffee is excellent. I enjoyed a bacon, chicken and avocado toasty on their signature bread, sourdough. Delicious.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder. I have worked as a Psychology Lecturer, Educational Psychologist and Landlord. I am currently on a career break and considering...
