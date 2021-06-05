Previous
Bacon and cheese southbourne by donnaj
Bacon and cheese southbourne

This is a lovely shop. More of a shop than a cafe but it does a great range of food although no coffees. It has an amazing array of interesting cheeses and cakes and other products that are reasonably priced. A real find.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Donna Holder

@donnaj
My name is Donna Holder.
